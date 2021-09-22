Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] is 173.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] traded at a high on 09/21/21, posting a 96.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.23. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon.

Helbiz Live will be available to stream on all Amazon Prime Video channels throughout Italy.

Helbiz Media signs a three-year agreement with Amazon to stream Helbiz Live on Amazon Prime Video channels.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 48040060 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Helbiz Inc. stands at 38.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.33%.

The market cap for HLBZ stock reached $423.17 million, with 5.37 million shares outstanding and 3.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, HLBZ reached a trading volume of 48040060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLBZ shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLBZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 5.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has HLBZ stock performed recently?

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 241.77. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares gained by 253.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.24 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HLBZ is now -2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, HLBZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]

There are presently around $43 million, or 5.20% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: OMNI PARTNERS US LLC with ownership of 370,548, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; OMNI PARTNERS LLP, holding 330,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.34 million in HLBZ stocks shares; and BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.36 million in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 1,143,602 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,044,698 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,666,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,521,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,072,892 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,915,980 shares during the same period.