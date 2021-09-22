Goldman lifts UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] gained 0.59% or 0.07 points to close at $11.86 with a heavy trading volume of 4347755 shares. The company report on September 10, 2021 that UP Fintech Reports More Than 60% of Newly Funded Accounts Acquired From International Markets.

Leading online brokerage firm, UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), reported revenues of US$60.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to revenue of US$30.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Notably, more than 60% of the Company’s newly funded accounts were derived from international markets in the quarter. Growth was driven by enhanced platform capabilities and rising demand for convenient access to global brokerage services.

“We maintained our solid business momentum with a high client retention rate and increased operational synergies, “commented Mr. Wu Tianhua, founder and CEO of UP Fintech. “I am confident in the positive outlook for our Company and our industry. Our singular focus is to employ technology to make investing more efficient and we are committed to increasing the breadth and diversity of our product offerings, as well as leveraging our leading position in underwriting and ESOP (Employee Share Ownership Plans) to attract new clients.”.

It opened the trading session at $11.97, the shares rose to $12.15 and dropped to $11.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIGR points out that the company has recorded -33.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -175.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, TIGR reached to a volume of 4347755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

Trading performance analysis for TIGR stock

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.56. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.78 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.40, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 18.13 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $304 million, or 20.20% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 3,226,776, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,205,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.02 million in TIGR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $19.22 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 670.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 18,454,676 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,259,209 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 933,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,647,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,293,715 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,653,717 shares during the same period.