Gerdau S.A. [GGB] Revenue clocked in at $11.67 billion, down -2.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Gerdau S.A. [NYSE: GGB] closed the trading session at $4.52 on 09/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.3401, while the highest price level was $4.525. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Gerdau Graphene Presents Its Chief Technology Officer (Europe And Asia), Based On Its R&D Center At The University of Manchester.

Dr. Nurul Alam, one of the world’s most renowned plastics researchers, will lead the laboratory located at the GEIC.

Gerdau Graphene’s research outpost at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) in the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom has just gained a new leadership. The renowned Scientist, Nurul Alam, PhD in Nanotechnology and Materials Science, now commands the company’s Research Center as Gerdau Graphene’s European CTO. With degrees from the British universities of Cambridge and Nottingham and a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the materials engineer is one of the world’s leading plastic researchers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.75 percent and weekly performance of -13.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.52M shares, GGB reached to a volume of 13364131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gerdau S.A. [GGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $7.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Gerdau S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GGB stock trade performance evaluation

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.74. With this latest performance, GGB shares dropped by -11.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.42 for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gerdau S.A. [GGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.96 and a Gross Margin at +13.54. Gerdau S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Total Capital for GGB is now 8.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gerdau S.A. [GGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.53. Additionally, GGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Gerdau S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gerdau S.A. [GGB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. go to 5.33%.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,229 million, or 32.90% of GGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 101,432,791, which is approximately -18.169% of the company’s market cap and around 32.70% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 20,647,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.33 million in GGB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $77.32 million in GGB stock with ownership of nearly 134.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gerdau S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Gerdau S.A. [NYSE:GGB] by around 61,585,356 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 46,311,464 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 164,109,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,006,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,034,481 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,960,354 shares during the same period.