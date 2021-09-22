Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Is Currently -2.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $31.50 during the day while it closed the day at $30.48. The company report on August 20, 2021 that PT Freeport Indonesia Continues Oxygen Donations and Other Pandemic Relief to Papuan Hospitals.

As Indonesia faces a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) is supporting Mimika Regency hospitals and health centers by providing oxygen cylinders that are necessary for ventilated patients.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock has also loss -12.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FCX stock has declined by -16.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.34% and gained 17.14% year-on date.

The market cap for FCX stock reached $46.44 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.71M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 35192753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $44.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40.30, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on FCX stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FCX shares from 30 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

FCX stock trade performance evaluation

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.39. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.54 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.40, while it was recorded at 33.15 for the last single week of trading, and 34.64 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.69. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $24,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 18.10%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,553 million, or 78.60% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 128,022,385, which is approximately -6.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,993,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.34 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 23.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 629 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 112,469,675 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 118,158,091 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 903,015,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,133,643,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,329,792 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 15,986,244 shares during the same period.