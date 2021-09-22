For XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] slipped around -0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.57 at the close of the session, down -4.85%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that XpresSpa Group to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, announced that the Company will participate and host meetings with institutional investors at the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit.

Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at http://xpresspagroup.com under “Investors” for related webcast information. The presentation begins at 9 AM ET.

XpresSpa Group Inc. stock is now 31.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XSPA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.69 and lowest of $1.5401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.33, which means current price is +52.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, XSPA reached a trading volume of 2939824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for XpresSpa Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XpresSpa Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for XSPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has XSPA stock performed recently?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, XSPA shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XSPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6404, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6256 for the last 200 days.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XpresSpa Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XSPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XpresSpa Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

There are presently around $18 million, or 11.90% of XSPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XSPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,520,905, which is approximately 8.514% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,037,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 million in XSPA stocks shares; and SHAY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.76 million in XSPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] by around 3,199,638 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 727,074 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,758,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,685,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XSPA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,895,660 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 501,571 shares during the same period.