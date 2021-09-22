For Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.16%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Faraday Future Hosts 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration and Announces New Business Initiatives as well as Positive Progress on FF 91 Production and Vehicle Delivery.

919 Futurist event participants gathered on Sunday to celebrate co-creation activities, exotic cars, and a toy drive with support from the Purist Group.

FF held a special business update on September 19th where FF leadership announced FF 91 production and delivery updates, significant progress made in the areas of product capability enhancement, product testing, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, and new talent recruitment.

Over the last 12 months, FFIE stock rose by 7.27%. The average equity rating for FFIE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.16 billion, with 7.41 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, FFIE stock reached a trading volume of 3287789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.76 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FFIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.16. With this latest performance, FFIE shares gained by 13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 12.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Fundamentals:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 0.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 234,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 million in FFIE stocks shares; and CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC, currently with $2.1 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 964,559 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,368,737 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 703,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,629,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 880,748 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,187,854 shares during the same period.