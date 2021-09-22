DatChat Inc. [DATS] is 128.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] price surged by 3.45 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on September 14, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Releases Shareholder Update; Near Term Catalysts Approaching.

– Company Asset, DatChat IPO’s on Nasdaq, Valued at $3.4 Million.

– Patent Allowed on Company Technology by US Patent Office.

A sum of 3327952 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.48M shares. DatChat Inc. shares reached a high of $8.05 and dropped to a low of $7.35 until finishing in the latest session at $7.80.

Guru’s Opinion on DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 1.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

DATS Stock Performance Analysis:

DatChat Inc. [DATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for DatChat Inc. [DATS], while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DatChat Inc. Fundamentals:

DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.