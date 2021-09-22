Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] is 256.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.36 during the day while it closed the day at $2.30. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody Disgusting – The Leading Source of All Things Horror.

Cinedigm Creates the Ultimate Streaming Scarefest with SVOD, AVOD and FAST Offerings through Screambox & Bloody Disgusting TV.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading streaming company focused on enthusiast fan bases, announced that the Company has acquired Bloody Disgusting, one of the internet’s premiere horror destinations. The move accelerates the Company’s plans to slash its way to the top of the ever-popular horror genre and follows its acquisition of genre streamer Screambox earlier this year. Cinedigm’s combined offering now offers fans the quintessential streaming screamfest with subscription-based, ad-supported and FAST linear options, just in time for Halloween.

Cinedigm Corp. stock has also gained 6.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIDM stock has inclined by 69.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.32% and gained 256.70% year-on date.

The market cap for CIDM stock reached $388.01 million, with 167.94 million shares outstanding and 144.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.48M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 13036174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIDM shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

CIDM stock trade performance evaluation

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 52.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 289.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.73, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.41 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39 million, or 12.20% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,079,433, which is approximately 7.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,242,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.76 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.5 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -5.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,517,478 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,051,143 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,374,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,942,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,564,596 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 875,912 shares during the same period.