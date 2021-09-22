Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Is Currently 0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $158.86 during the day while it closed the day at $156.50. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Capital One Launches Flagship Student Rewards Credit Cards.

New SavorOne Rewards for Students and Quicksilver Rewards for Students offer enhanced choices for students to earn rewards.

Capital One launched the SavorOne Rewards for Students and Quicksilver Rewards for Students credit cards, student versions of Capital One’s flagship credit cards designed to provide valuable rewards and more choice for customers beginning their credit journey.

Capital One Financial Corporation stock has also gained 1.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COF stock has inclined by 1.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.32% and gained 58.90% year-on date.

The market cap for COF stock reached $70.08 billion, with 450.60 million shares outstanding and 442.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 2794618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $183.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $170, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on COF stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 77.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.83.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.67, while it was recorded at 158.30 for the last single week of trading, and 138.87 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.04. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 44.70%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,782 million, or 91.60% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,741,415, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,517,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.56 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.42 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 21,183,079 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 30,740,508 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 349,241,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,165,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,792,313 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,801,736 shares during the same period.