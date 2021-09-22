Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain 57.31% so far this year. What now?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] loss -1.08% or -0.23 points to close at $21.08 with a heavy trading volume of 7703631 shares. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Cameco and X-energy to Explore Collaboration to Support Xe-100 Small Modular Reactors.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) and X-energy have entered a non-binding and non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding to explore possible areas of cooperation to support the potential future deployment, fuelling and servicing of Xe-100 small modular reactors (SMRs) in Canada and the United States.

“We feel very confident about the future of nuclear power and the future of SMRs, here in Canada, in the U.S. and across the globe,” said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. “We intend to be a fuel supplier of choice for the emerging SMR and advanced reactor market and look forward to working with X-energy to see what opportunities might exist around their innovative reactor technology.”.

It opened the trading session at $21.69, the shares rose to $22.01 and dropped to $20.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCJ points out that the company has recorded 25.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -133.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 7703631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 36.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.32. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 30.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 22.72 for the last single week of trading, and 17.19 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $5,194 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,248,405, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,414,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.94 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $252.18 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 22,531,598 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 20,216,014 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 203,652,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,399,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,320,129 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,054 shares during the same period.