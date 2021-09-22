BlackBerry Limited [BB] Is Currently -0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] loss -0.64% or -0.06 points to close at $9.37 with a heavy trading volume of 8577920 shares. The company report on September 16, 2021 that BlackBerry Secures Group Phone Calls and Messages from High Risk Eavesdropping.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced its SecuSUITE® for Government offering now provides certified end-to-end encryption of all group phone calls and instant messages for governments and enterprises alike.

The global pandemic has forced millions of employees into working from home. To avoid disruption, teams are turning to group calling methods to ensure business continuity, however most are vulnerable to threat actors. Enterprises and government officials around the globe are increasingly being targeted by coordinated eavesdropping attacks. SecuSUITE protects these individuals against identity spoofing, metadata harvesting and communications interceptions which can compromise sensitive discussions and major operations.

It opened the trading session at $9.54, the shares rose to $9.60 and dropped to $9.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BB points out that the company has recorded -6.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -114.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.99M shares, BB reached to a volume of 8577920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 75.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.66 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.45 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $1,994 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 41,649,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.26 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $258.02 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 14,608,444 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 21,480,393 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 176,750,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,839,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,413,515 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,307,722 shares during the same period.