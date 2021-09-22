Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] moved down -3.84: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a low on 09/21/21, posting a -3.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.26. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Bitfarms Ltd. Engages LHA for Investor Relations and Advisory Services.

Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company currently powering over 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, announces it has retained LHA Investor Relations, a leading IR and strategic advisory firm.

LHA will focus on expanding market awareness for Bitfarms and conveying the Company’s integrated business model and global growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. LHA plans to build greater investor community awareness through enhanced communications, drive investor and sell-side analyst targeting, organize non-deal roadshows, and provide capital markets advisory services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5052547 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 6.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.89%.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $968.89 million, with 151.96 million shares outstanding and 131.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 5052547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.97. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -27.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1167.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $60 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,303,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 1,792,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.64 million in BITF stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $1.96 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 14,080,550 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,080,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,080,550 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,000 shares during the same period.