aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] Stock trading around $12.01 per share: What’s Next?

aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: LIFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.44%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that aTyr Pharma Announces Closing of $86.3 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 10,781,250 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share, which included the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The gross proceeds to aTyr from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are $86.3 million. All of the shares sold in the offering were sold by aTyr.

Piper Sandler and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. acted as the lead manager for the offering. Roth Capital Partners LLC acted as financial advisor.

Over the last 12 months, LIFE stock rose by 198.01%. The one-year aTyr Pharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.94. The average equity rating for LIFE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $202.25 million, with 16.13 million shares outstanding and 13.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, LIFE stock reached a trading volume of 8616004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIFE shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for aTyr Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Laidlaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for aTyr Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LIFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for aTyr Pharma Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

LIFE Stock Performance Analysis:

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.44. With this latest performance, LIFE shares gained by 161.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.24 for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into aTyr Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.19. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.18.

Return on Total Capital for LIFE is now -47.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.07. Additionally, LIFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] managed to generate an average of -$377,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.aTyr Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

LIFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for aTyr Pharma Inc. go to 13.00%.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83 million, or 49.20% of LIFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIFE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,675,880, which is approximately 5.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 1,615,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.4 million in LIFE stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $15.31 million in LIFE stock with ownership of nearly 29.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in aTyr Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:LIFE] by around 1,202,495 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 194,425 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,521,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,918,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIFE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 126,300 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,166 shares during the same period.