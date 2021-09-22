AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] moved down -3.65: Why It’s Important

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] slipped around -1.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $38.82 at the close of the session, down -3.65%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Arbitration for Robinhood Trading Restrictions; Traders with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premier securities litigation law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of traders using Robinhood who suffered losses in Gamestop (NYSE:GME), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Naked Brands, Koss, or Express following Robinhood’s decision to restrict trading.

During the week of January 25, 2021, the price of Gamestop stock increased over 200% due to a large number of individual traders buying the stock, and other stocks saw similar increases. On January 28, Robinhood announced it was restricting its traders from opening new positions in Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and other stocks. It allowed its customers to sell their positions only and closed other positions without warning. After Robinhood’s announcement, the prices of Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and many other stocks Robinhood restricted plummeted.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now 1731.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMC Stock saw the intraday high of $41.49 and lowest of $37.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.62, which means current price is +1,932.46% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 93.02M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 64078746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Macquarie have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.72.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.93. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 264.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 629.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.45, while it was recorded at 43.24 for the last single week of trading, and 22.52 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $4,952 million, or 25.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,434,498, which is approximately 18.676% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,482,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $318.77 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 25.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 27,894,216 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 15,550,967 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 84,111,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,556,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,099,202 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,879,864 shares during the same period.