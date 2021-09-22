Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Revenue clocked in at $780.50 million, up 11.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] gained 0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $108.11 price per share at the time. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Affirm Consumer Spend Report Reveals Americans’ Top Concern this Holiday Season is Staying on Budget.

Majority of Americans no longer wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to start shopping; Over half agree they feel pressured to overspend during the holidays.

Seven in 10 Americans say they typically go over budget during the holidays, according to new research from the first Affirm Consumer Spend Report, Affirm’s look at what consumers are up to—and where they’re headed next. With many Americans eager to make this year’s holiday season memorable, this year is no different. Affirm discovered nearly half (48%) plan to spend more money this year because they couldn’t celebrate like they normally would last year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. represents 212.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.45 billion with the latest information. AFRM stock price has been found in the range of $104.00 to $111.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 9123298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $91.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $120 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $82, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AFRM stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AFRM shares from 67 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 8.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 66.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.18, while it was recorded at 111.88 for the last single week of trading.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +88.38. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.12. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $10,491 million, or 68.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,812,981, which is approximately 32.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPARK GROWTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LLC, holding 8,350,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $902.79 million in AFRM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $781.23 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 210.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 37,861,226 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 10,491,995 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 48,689,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,042,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,064,510 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,222,232 shares during the same period.