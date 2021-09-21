Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Is Currently -1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] loss -1.42% or -1.18 points to close at $82.11 with a heavy trading volume of 13093658 shares. The company report on September 17, 2021 that WynnBET, Indianapolis Colts Announce New Multi-Year Partnership.

Lucas Oil Stadium’s West Club Re-Named WynnBET Club.

Robert Mathis Added as a Brand Ambassador.

It opened the trading session at $80.365, the shares rose to $84.09 and dropped to $79.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WYNN points out that the company has recorded -38.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 13093658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $122.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $89, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.92.

Trading performance analysis for WYNN stock

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.65. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.56 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.08, while it was recorded at 85.69 for the last single week of trading, and 116.41 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $6,563 million, or 70.00% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,828,732, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,060,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.92 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $728.05 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 0.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

296 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 5,820,564 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 10,730,122 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 63,378,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,929,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 942,275 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,871,132 shares during the same period.