Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Visa Inc. [V]. What else is Wall St. saying

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] loss -0.77% or -1.7 points to close at $220.05 with a heavy trading volume of 8708009 shares. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Visa Launches New Benefits for U.S. Consumer Credit Cardholders.

New benefits from Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds unlock everyday value and convenience to help consumers get more out of using their Visa cards.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced the addition of Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds – as exclusive benefits – for Visa’s U.S. Consumer Credit cardholders. Eligible cardholders can now get a free Shipt membership to receive free same-day delivery on groceries and household essentials on orders over $35; boost their creativity through Skillshare’s online learning community; and get access to presale tickets plus be eligible for a free concert ticket while discovering Sofar Sounds’ global community of music lovers.

It opened the trading session at $216.96, the shares rose to $220.50 and dropped to $216.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for V points out that the company has recorded 5.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, V reached to a volume of 8708009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $278.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $265 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $275, while Truist kept a Buy rating on V stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for V shares from 265 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 47.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.34 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.43, while it was recorded at 222.59 for the last single week of trading, and 223.26 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Visa Inc. [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 19.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $353,046 million, or 96.70% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,191,304, which is approximately 0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,221,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.33 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $18.16 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -1.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,549 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 46,795,852 shares. Additionally, 1,226 investors decreased positions by around 45,870,392 shares, while 384 investors held positions by with 1,511,724,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,604,390,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,862,460 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,959,824 shares during the same period.