UBS slashes price target on MetLife Inc. [MET] – find out why.

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] closed the trading session at $59.31 on 09/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.35, while the highest price level was $60.03. The company report on September 17, 2021 that The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce.

New MetLife study finds heightened imperative for employers to better support their people managers and improve their well-being.

As U.S. employers reimagine the workplace due to the significant impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, managers – and particularly Millennial managers – have taken on the challenge of supporting employees’ well-being even when it diminishes their own.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.33 percent and weekly performance of -4.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, MET reached to a volume of 9528655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $71.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $45 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $55, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.15, while it was recorded at 61.22 for the last single week of trading, and 58.27 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 7.60%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,576 million, or 77.60% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,059,433, which is approximately 8.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 61,528,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.47 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -0.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

519 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,327,389 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 54,120,476 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 563,960,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,408,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,717,564 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,111,834 shares during the same period.