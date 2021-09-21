Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Revenue clocked in at $36.10 million, up 44.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] closed the trading session at $0.68 on 09/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.68, while the highest price level was $0.709. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Sundial Launches First Canadian Caviar Cone Under Top Leaf Brand.

Sundial leads Canadian market as first licensed producer to launch Caviar Cone product to satisfy experienced consumers seeking higher THC products.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”), a Canadian licensed producer that crafts premium cannabis, has launched Caviar Cones, its newest product innovation, under the award-winning Top Leaf brand. The Forbidden Lemon Caviar Cones will be the first caviar cone product to hit the Canadian market. This launch reinforces Sundial’s focused innovation pipeline around premium inhalables in the Canadian cannabis market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.50 percent and weekly performance of -7.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 89.87M shares, SNDL reached to a volume of 93812053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

SNDL stock trade performance evaluation

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7796, while it was recorded at 0.7138 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9228 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107 million, or 8.80% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 70,918,251, which is approximately 982.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 22,511,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.4 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $12.9 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 108.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 104,293,143 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,225,854 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 32,509,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,028,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,594,909 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,083 shares during the same period.