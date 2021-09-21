Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $14

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: DNA] traded at a low on 09/20/21, posting a -8.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.11.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9312352 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. stands at 16.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.94%.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $2.25 billion, with 215.62 million shares outstanding and 172.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 9312352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA]?

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.65 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA]

141 institutional holders increased their position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:DNA] by around 89,884,199 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,884,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,884,199 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.