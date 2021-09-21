Redburn lifts Altria Group Inc. [MO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $48.49 during the day while it closed the day at $48.14. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 Per Share.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase Altria’s regular quarterly dividend by 4.7% to $0.90 per share versus the previous rate of $0.86 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2021.

The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 per share, representing a yield of 7.4% based on Altria’s closing stock price of $48.65 on August 25, 2021.

Altria Group Inc. stock has also loss -3.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MO stock has inclined by 1.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.78% and gained 17.41% year-on date.

The market cap for MO stock reached $89.10 billion, with 1.85 billion shares outstanding and 1.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 7923628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $55.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $58, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

MO stock trade performance evaluation

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.47, while it was recorded at 48.63 for the last single week of trading, and 46.89 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.67%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52,909 million, or 60.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 152,890,530, which is approximately 0.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 127,902,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.16 billion in MO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.86 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -12.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

829 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 43,367,838 shares. Additionally, 794 investors decreased positions by around 65,201,873 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 990,504,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,099,074,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,689,185 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 3,396,725 shares during the same period.