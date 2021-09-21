PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] is 3.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE: AGS] gained 3.05% on the last trading session, reaching $7.43 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that AGS Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:.

– Net Loss Improved to $3.9 Million Compared to $7.8 Million in Q1 2021.

PlayAGS Inc. represents 36.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $264.43 million with the latest information. AGS stock price has been found in the range of $7.11 to $7.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 240.64K shares, AGS reached a trading volume of 1036056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for PlayAGS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for PlayAGS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PlayAGS Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for AGS stock

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, AGS shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.92 for the last 200 days.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.45 and a Gross Margin at +19.41. PlayAGS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.12.

Return on Total Capital for AGS is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,152.70. Additionally, AGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,136.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] managed to generate an average of -$124,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PlayAGS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]

There are presently around $223 million, or 83.30% of AGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGS stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 8,208,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 2,984,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.17 million in AGS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20.8 million in AGS stock with ownership of nearly -13.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PlayAGS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE:AGS] by around 2,794,717 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,011,383 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 24,192,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,999,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,221,126 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 417,616 shares during the same period.