Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $57

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.75%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Q2 revenue grew 125% year over year to $613 million.

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock rose by 42.38%. The one-year Pinterest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.37. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.50 billion, with 636.19 million shares outstanding and 551.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.46M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 10097772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $72.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $65, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 89.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.20.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.80, while it was recorded at 54.03 for the last single week of trading, and 69.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.41. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$50,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 49.30%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,675 million, or 78.90% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,509,174, which is approximately 139.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,181,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.71 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 5.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 90,636,968 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 59,566,492 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 281,614,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,817,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,957,970 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 18,957,016 shares during the same period.