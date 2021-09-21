Morgan Stanley [MS] Stock trading around $98.63 per share: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] plunged by -$3.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $99.245 during the day while it closed the day at $98.63. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Educators Anticipate Student Mental Health Challenges to Impact School Year Ahead, According to a New Morgan Stanley Survey.

The Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health releases new findings and recommendations regarding high school educators’ concerns for the 2021-2022 school year.

NEW YORK –News Direct– Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley stock has also loss -5.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 14.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.40% and gained 43.92% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $181.23 billion, with 1.81 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.76M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 15253224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $104.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MS stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 67 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.83.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.79, while it was recorded at 101.56 for the last single week of trading, and 84.60 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.30. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 6.07%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $155,499 million, or 66.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 129,694,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.79 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.9 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 723 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 60,305,801 shares. Additionally, 708 investors decreased positions by around 78,389,062 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 1,437,897,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,576,592,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,299,699 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 7,223,077 shares during the same period.