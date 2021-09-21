Morgan Stanley lifts ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.39%. The company report on September 17, 2021 that ViewRay® to Partcipate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced that the Company will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. Scott Drake, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Zach Stassen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

An audio webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available on the investor relations section of ViewRay’s website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 7 days after the date of the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, VRAY stock rose by 111.65%. The one-year ViewRay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.25. The average equity rating for VRAY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.09 billion, with 162.28 million shares outstanding and 159.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, VRAY stock reached a trading volume of 2183459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VRAY stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRAY shares from 2.75 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

VRAY Stock Performance Analysis:

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, VRAY shares gained by 21.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ViewRay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -185.87 and a Gross Margin at -18.38. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.26.

Return on Total Capital for VRAY is now -43.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.26. Additionally, VRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] managed to generate an average of -$457,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

VRAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $973 million, or 97.80% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 23,629,635, which is approximately 13.973% of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,118,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.19 million in VRAY stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $127.66 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly -18.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViewRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 13,564,063 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 9,441,687 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 125,833,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,839,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,052,395 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,433,373 shares during the same period.