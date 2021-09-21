MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK] Revenue clocked in at $242.50 million, down -6.26% YTD: What’s Next?

MeridianLink Inc. [NYSE: MLNK] plunged by -$2.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $25.26 during the day while it closed the day at $23.06. The company report on September 13, 2021 that MeridianLink’s Tim Nguyen Receives Innovator of the Year Award.

Orange County Business Journal Recognizes Nguyen for a Career of Innovation that Democratizes Lending Technology for Financial Institutions to Better Serve Consumers and Small Businesses.

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) to streamline loan decision making and origination, and credit reporting and background screening workflows, announced its Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder Tim Nguyen was named a recipient of the 2021 Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) Innovator of the Year Award.

The market cap for MLNK stock reached $2.02 billion, with 87.80 million shares outstanding and 61.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 463.53K shares, MLNK reached a trading volume of 2217838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLNK shares is $32.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for MeridianLink Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for MeridianLink Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MeridianLink Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.35.

MLNK stock trade performance evaluation

MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK], while it was recorded at 24.64 for the last single week of trading.

MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.24 and a Gross Margin at +55.01. MeridianLink Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.59.

Return on Total Capital for MLNK is now 7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.12. Additionally, MLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK] managed to generate an average of $19,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.MeridianLink Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MeridianLink Inc. [MLNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MeridianLink Inc. go to 14.00%.