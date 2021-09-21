Maxim Group slashes price target on LendingClub Corporation [LC] – find out why.

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] jumped around 0.63 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.68 at the close of the session, up 2.25%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that LendingClub Expands Investor Access to Personal Loans via LCX Link.

Industry-First Electronic Trading Platform LCX Expected to Cross $2 Billion in Sales by Quarter End.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, announced it has extended the capabilities of its electronic trading platform LCX to include LCX Link. This innovation opens access and removes friction for institutional platform investors, allowing them to automatically purchase, sell and settle loan transactions through LCX without the need for technology infrastructure or ability to build connectivity.

LendingClub Corporation stock is now 171.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LC Stock saw the intraday high of $29.00 and lowest of $27.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.30, which means current price is +209.72% above from all time high which was touched on 09/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 2798284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $26.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LC shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.78.

How has LC stock performed recently?

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 460.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 28.71 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

Insider trade positions for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

There are presently around $2,313 million, or 79.80% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,072,662, which is approximately 50.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,587,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.6 million in LC stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $202.36 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -2.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 16,073,302 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 15,483,195 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 49,104,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,660,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,098,786 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,279,125 shares during the same period.