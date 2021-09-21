Market cap of Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] reaches 119.19M – now what?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] closed the trading session at $1.77 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.68, while the highest price level was $1.78. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Daré Bioscience to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13 – 15, 2021.

Ms. Johnson’s presentation will be available on-demand for conference participants beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 13th. Registration and other information about the event can be found at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.09 percent and weekly performance of 7.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.65M shares, DARE reached to a volume of 3463866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6198, while it was recorded at 1.6920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6545 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.00% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,941,258, which is approximately 37.158% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 326,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in DARE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.55 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 19.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,009,885 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,245,680 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,127,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,383,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,540 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 345,973 shares during the same period.