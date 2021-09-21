Market cap of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] reaches 125.95B – now what?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] price plunged by -2.24 percent to reach at -$2.33. The company report on September 1, 2021 that AMD to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference.

, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Devinder Kumar, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference on a virtual basis on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:05pm ET/11:05am PT. A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

A sum of 44709024 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 62.06M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $102.51 and dropped to a low of $99.51 until finishing in the latest session at $101.55.

The one-year AMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.39. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $117.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $130, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 135 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.13, while it was recorded at 104.60 for the last single week of trading, and 89.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.44%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83,928 million, or 69.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,500,198, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,529,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.69 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.47 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 820 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 66,476,698 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 77,089,523 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 682,906,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,472,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,030,028 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 4,523,481 shares during the same period.