Market Analysts see Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] closed the trading session at $14.42 on 09/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.165, while the highest price level was $14.625. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On Its Series I Preferred Stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.17 percent and weekly performance of -6.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.12M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 17907823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HBAN stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 13.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.24.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.71, while it was recorded at 14.93 for the last single week of trading, and 14.76 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.45.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,716 million, or 79.10% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,762,064, which is approximately 5.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 121,936,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.1 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 127,938,637 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 166,459,835 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 864,817,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,159,216,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,618,852 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 41,270,257 shares during the same period.