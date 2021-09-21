Market Analysts see DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] price plunged by -5.66 percent to reach at -$3.42. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Iconic Basketball Brand SLAM Inks First-look Deal With NFT Content Platform Autograph.

Products To Be Sold on DraftKings Marketplace.

Autograph, the company partnering with the world’s biggest icons to usher in a new era of digital collecting, and co-founded by Tom Brady, has announced a deal with iconic basketball brand SLAM to create and distribute digital-collectible content on DraftKings Marketplace (Nasdaq: DKNG). As a launch partner for their basketball vertical, Autograph users will have access to SLAM’s 300-plus cover archive dating back to 1994, featuring some of the greatest basketball players over the last three decades.

A sum of 11113030 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.02M shares. DraftKings Inc. shares reached a high of $58.94 and dropped to a low of $55.99 until finishing in the latest session at $57.00.

The one-year DKNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.89. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $71.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $70, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DKNG shares from 41 to 42.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.71, while it was recorded at 59.26 for the last single week of trading, and 54.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.19 and a Gross Margin at +43.60. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.45.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.10. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$473,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

DKNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 30.30%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,358 million, or 60.90% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,780,320, which is approximately 2.805% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,298,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and RAINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $954.37 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 63,081,110 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 33,343,492 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 155,464,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,888,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,146,115 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 19,084,618 shares during the same period.