Market Analysts see Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] traded at a low on 09/17/21, posting a -1.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.66. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Delek US Holdings to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”), announced management will present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Delek’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2769/42644.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1258603 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at 4.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.98%.

The market cap for DK stock reached $1.25 billion, with 73.91 million shares outstanding and 72.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 894.24K shares, DK reached a trading volume of 1258603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $25 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on DK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.11.

How has DK stock performed recently?

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, DK shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 16.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.08 for the last 200 days.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.16 and a Gross Margin at -3.88. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.33.

Return on Total Capital for DK is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.36. Additionally, DK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 243.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] managed to generate an average of -$172,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]

There are presently around $1,155 million, or 95.00% of DK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 7,461,625, which is approximately -58.557% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,957,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.92 million in DK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $108.38 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly -7.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 6,113,326 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 17,114,272 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 46,082,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,309,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 725,261 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,768,179 shares during the same period.