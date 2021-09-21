Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Stock trading around $1.19 per share: What’s Next?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] price plunged by -25.16 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Luokung Technology Corp. Announces $32.8 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Luokung Technology Corp. (the “Company” or “Luokung”) (NASDAQ: LKCO), announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of $32.8 million of ordinary shares at a price of $1.20 per share. The Company will issue a total of 27,333,300 ordinary shares to the institutional investors. As part of the transaction, the Company will also issue to the investors warrants (“Warrants”) for the purchase of up to 13,666,650 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.60 per share, which Warrants will have a term of three years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about September 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A sum of 57055726 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.77M shares. Luokung Technology Corp. shares reached a high of $1.54 and dropped to a low of $1.11 until finishing in the latest session at $1.19.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.00. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4895, while it was recorded at 1.3920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3427 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.57 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -218.28.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.78. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$221,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.20% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,645,941, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 255,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in LKCO stocks shares; and TRITON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC, currently with $90000.0 in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 12.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 441,587 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 710,845 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,073,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,225,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 417,359 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 667,552 shares during the same period.