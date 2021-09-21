KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] slipped around -2.37 points on Monday, while shares priced at $125.63 at the close of the session, down -1.85%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that First, America. Now, the World. T-Mobile Tops Worldwide 5G Availability in Study by Opensignal.

Opensignal’s two most recent reports confirm T-Mobile’s 5G network still reigns supreme: Un-carrier customers get a 5G signal more than anyone else… in the world, and get the fastest nationwide 5G speeds in more places than anyone else in the U.S.

You can only enjoy the benefits of 5G — like faster speeds — if you’re connected to 5G. And, a new global report published by Opensignal shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get a 5G signal more often than anyone else … and, not just in the U.S. — in the WORLD! In fact, T-Mobile is the ONLY U.S. operator to receive a 5G Global Winner Award in the report. And in Opensignal’s July U.S. report, T-Mobile 5G also had the best reach, availability and the fastest nationwide speeds, meaning Un-carrier customers get the fastest nationwide 5G speeds more often and in more places than anyone else.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock is now -6.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMUS Stock saw the intraday high of $127.97 and lowest of $124.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 150.20, which means current price is +8.40% above from all time high which was touched on 07/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 7847206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $171.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $133 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 755.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.98 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.24, while it was recorded at 127.71 for the last single week of trading, and 134.49 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 40.26%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $77,613 million, or 42.20% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,624, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,181,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.11 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 50,587,732 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 44,219,808 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 522,983,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,791,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,350,520 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 6,842,327 shares during the same period.