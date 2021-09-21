JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Revenue clocked in at $57.62 billion, up 20.37% YTD: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] closed the trading session at $152.96 on 09/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $150.49, while the highest price level was $154.56. The company report on September 16, 2021 that J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.

, J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) announced it went live with credit card payments processing for Alibaba.com, the B2B business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Working together with Alipay, a leading digital life services platform operated by Ant Group, J.P. Morgan Merchant Services, the #1 payments processing provider in the U.S. according to Nilson, now powers payments made by U.S. credit cards on Alibaba.com.

The rise of marketplaces is one of the biggest trends in e-commerce, accounting for almost half of all online purchases in 2020, with online sales hitting more than $4.2T globally in 20201. Due to the growth of e-commerce, small and micro businesses need a fast, easy and safe way to seamlessly accept payments from customers across different payment methods and channels. With the payments processing capabilities from J.P. Morgan, Alipay can now provide improved card payment services in the U.S. for Alibaba.com Trade Assurance—the free payment and order protection service for all on-platform transactions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.37 percent and weekly performance of -4.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.14M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 15719074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $168.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $152, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 528.60.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.17 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.22, while it was recorded at 156.79 for the last single week of trading, and 149.26 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.04.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.39. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $113,542 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 8.25%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $324,815 million, or 72.00% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 263,376,146, which is approximately 0.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,221,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.17 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.68 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,650 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 50,581,801 shares. Additionally, 1,381 investors decreased positions by around 96,487,846 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 1,976,460,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,123,530,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,406,791 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,775,597 shares during the same period.