Inpixon [INPX] Stock trading around $0.93 per share: What’s Next?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.49%. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Inpixon Announces Pricing of $54.1 Million Registered Direct Offering of Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants to Acquire Common Stock at a Per Share Price of $1.25.

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 58,750 shares of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 47,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and 800 warrants will have a combined purchase price of $920, representing an original issue discount of 8% of the stated value of the Series 7 preferred stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 and is immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.25 per share. Total gross proceeds, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses, is approximately $54.1 million.

The Series 7 convertible preferred stock permit the holder to vote on an as-converted basis with the holders of common stock. The holders of the Series 7 convertible preferred stock have the right to require the company to redeem their shares of preferred stock for cash at the stated value after the 6-month anniversary of issuance for a period of 90 days. The company also has the right to redeem the preferred stock after the 6-month anniversary for cash at the stated value, subject to certain conditions, and force the conversion of the preferred stock if certain price and trading conditions are met. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.25 per share and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. If shares of preferred stock are redeemed, 75% of the warrants issued as a result of the purchase of such redeemed shares will be forfeited.

Over the last 12 months, INPX stock dropped by -14.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $149.51 million, with 110.04 million shares outstanding and 108.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, INPX stock reached a trading volume of 1802385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

INPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.49 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0186, while it was recorded at 0.9449 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1682 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inpixon Fundamentals:

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

INPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 5.20% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,900,164, which is approximately 38.093% of the company’s market cap and around 3.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,254,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in INPX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.81 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 103.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 2,651,392 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,023,101 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,647,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,321,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 473,829 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 679,183 shares during the same period.