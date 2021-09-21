Ford Motor Company [F] Stock trading around $12.82 per share: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.31%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that (F) Alert: Have you Held Ford Shares Long-Term? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Ford Motor Company (“Ford”) (NYSE: F) against certain of its current and former officers and directors.

Several years ago, a consumer class action was filed accusing Ford of falsifying tests related to the fuel economy for some of its best-selling and most popular trucks, including the Ford Ranger and the Ford F-150 pickup. The alleged fraud cost consumers billions in added fuel costs.

Over the last 12 months, F stock rose by 77.32%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.08. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.75 billion, with 3.99 billion shares outstanding and 3.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.77M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 125247278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $15.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on F stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 3.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.46, while it was recorded at 13.17 for the last single week of trading, and 12.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 72.06%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,680 million, or 54.10% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 296,718,176, which is approximately 1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 262,017,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.12 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 764 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 192,038,856 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 217,989,753 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 1,671,127,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,081,156,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,151,227 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 25,292,070 shares during the same period.