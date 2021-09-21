For ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA], Analyst sees a drop to $23. What next?

ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ: ACVA] plunged by -$1.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.3118 during the day while it closed the day at $19.98. The company report on September 10, 2021 that ACV Appoints Bahman Koohestani As Chief Technology Officer.

Koohestani Will Lead the Company’s Continued Transformation of the Automotive Industry Through Data, Technology, Automation, Machine Learning and More.

ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, announced the new executive appointment of Chief Technology Officer Bahman Koohestani, who will lead the technology and product team to further innovate and transform the used car industry. Koohestani is a seasoned executive who brings over 25 years of leadership experience in technology, data analytics, product and operating strategies. His previous experience includes CTO roles at Lending Club, Thomson Reuters and NexTag.

The market cap for ACVA stock reached $3.27 billion, with 154.57 million shares outstanding and 43.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 719.33K shares, ACVA reached a trading volume of 4082067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $34.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $30 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ACV Auctions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $35, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ACVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22.

ACVA stock trade performance evaluation

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.39, while it was recorded at 20.05 for the last single week of trading.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.51 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. ACV Auctions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.69.

Return on Total Capital for ACVA is now -18.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.04. Additionally, ACVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.ACV Auctions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc. go to 0.80%.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $806 million, or 90.00% of ACVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 4,324,611, which is approximately 397.196% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 2,438,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.71 million in ACVA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $46.53 million in ACVA stock with ownership of nearly 11.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACV Auctions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ:ACVA] by around 23,997,378 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,988,651 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 11,358,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,344,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACVA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,514,474 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,616,552 shares during the same period.