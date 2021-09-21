Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS] moved down -0.80: Why It’s Important

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: ELMS] traded at a low on 09/17/21, posting a -0.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.45. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Opening of New Asia Pacific Operations Center.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on redefining productivity for the last mile, announced that it has officially opened its new Asia Pacific Operations Center (APOC) in Shanghai, China.

The establishment of APOC further expands ELMS’ global footprint and will serve as a hub for supply chain and logistics management, engineering operations, project management and quality functions. The team in Shanghai will work closely with ELMS’ suppliers and be fully integrated with the Company’s global headquarters in Troy, Michigan. APOC operations will be overseen by ELMS Chief Operating Officer Jerry Hu, an automotive industry veteran with over [20] years of experience in various leadership positions in Asia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2811587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stands at 4.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.24%.

The market cap for ELMS stock reached $931.40 million, with 84.04 million shares outstanding and 62.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 662.77K shares, ELMS reached a trading volume of 2811587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ELMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70. With this latest performance, ELMS shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.60 for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ELMS is now -3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [ELMS] managed to generate an average of -$14,680,612 per employee.Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

There are presently around $94 million, or 15.50% of ELMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELMS stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 3,116,078, which is approximately 27.171% of the company’s market cap and around 54.19% of the total institutional ownership; PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP, holding 2,463,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.35 million in ELMS stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., currently with $9.06 million in ELMS stock with ownership of nearly 875.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:ELMS] by around 8,860,781 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 6,297,242 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,542,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,615,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELMS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,277,741 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,247,462 shares during the same period.