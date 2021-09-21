CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] moved up 0.58: Why It’s Important

CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] closed the trading session at $13.91 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.655, while the highest price level was $14.09. The company report on August 3, 2021 that CVR Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

CVR Energy, Inc. (“CVR Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVI) announced a net loss of $6 million, or 6 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $5 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, inclusive of a $41 million pre-tax charge related to a goodwill impairment recognized within its Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment, on net sales of $675 million for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 EBITDA was $102 million, compared to second quarter 2020 EBITDA of $68 million.

“CVR Energy was pleased to return value to its stockholders through a special dividend of $492 million during the 2021 second quarter, paid in a combination of cash and the outstanding stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. that was held by the Company,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Petroleum Segment’s second quarter results were highlighted by higher throughput volumes, increased crude oil pricing and widening crack spreads, offset by continued high Renewable Identification Number (RIN) pricing and the mark-to-market impact of our estimated outstanding RIN obligation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.96 percent and weekly performance of 4.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 869.05K shares, CVI reached to a volume of 1316790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVI shares is $15.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CVR Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CVR Energy Inc. stock. On February 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CVI shares from 16 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVR Energy Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVI stock trade performance evaluation

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, CVI shares gained by 12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.30 for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.60, while it was recorded at 13.91 for the last single week of trading, and 18.12 for the last 200 days.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.65 and a Gross Margin at -6.46. CVR Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.51.

Return on Total Capital for CVI is now -11.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.68. Additionally, CVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] managed to generate an average of -$179,902 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.CVR Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in CVR Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVI] by around 3,752,675 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 4,066,473 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 84,484,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,303,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,020,681 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,388,613 shares during the same period.