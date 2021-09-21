Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] is 39.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] traded at a low on 09/20/21, posting a -2.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.42. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Cenovus announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offer.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Any and All Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 3.950% Notes due 2022 (the “3.950% Notes”) and 3.000% Notes due 2022 (the “3.000% Notes” and, together with the 3.950% Notes, the “Any and All Notes”) (CUSIP Nos. 448055AJ2 and 15135UAG4, respectively) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 15, 2021. According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Any and All Tender Offer, $252,644,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.950% Notes and $294,017,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.000% Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the expiration of the Any and All Tender Offer. This amount excludes $1,273,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.950% Notes and $29,464,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.000% Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 9, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related notice of guaranteed delivery provided in connection with the Any and All Tender Offer, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. The obligation of Cenovus to accept any Any and All Notes tendered and to pay the consideration for the Any and All Notes is subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions and other terms set forth solely in the Offer to Purchase. If the conditions are satisfied or waived, Cenovus expects to pay for such Any and All Notes on September 16, 2021 (the “Any and All Settlement Date”).

References in this news release to “$” are to United States dollars.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8205639 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $17.37 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 8205639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.19 and a Gross Margin at -9.99. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.78. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of -$985,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $8,428 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 200,918,135, which is approximately -6.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CONOCOPHILLIPS, holding 188,080,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in CVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $590.98 million in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -18.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 95,519,306 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 122,607,113 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 782,838,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,000,965,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,990,781 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 11,988,816 shares during the same period.