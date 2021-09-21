Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW] fell -41.28% so far this year. What now?

Calavo Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: CVGW] gained 11.39% or 4.17 points to close at $40.77 with a heavy trading volume of 1599516 shares. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Calavo Growers Appoints Amazon Executive Mariela Matute as CFO.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, announced that Mariela Matute has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective October 11, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Mariela Matute as an integral member of our management team,” said Steven Hollister, interim Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers. “Mariela has an impressive combination of financial expertise and relevant industry background, including food production and agriculture, which make her highly qualified to assume the role of CFO. She is a proven senior financial leader, joining us most recently from her role as CFO of the B2B division of Amazon. In addition, she also has deep experience and exposure to Mexico and Latin America, having served as CFO of Driscoll’s Americas region, which spanned from Canada to Chile. Her broad skill set will benefit the company and all its many stakeholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $37.26, the shares rose to $40.895 and dropped to $37.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVGW points out that the company has recorded -48.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 186.68K shares, CVGW reached to a volume of 1599516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVGW shares is $55.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVGW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Calavo Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Calavo Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calavo Growers Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVGW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CVGW stock

Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, CVGW shares dropped by -17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVGW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.64, while it was recorded at 36.68 for the last single week of trading, and 68.28 for the last 200 days.

Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.02 and a Gross Margin at +8.49. Calavo Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVGW is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.27. Additionally, CVGW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW] managed to generate an average of -$3,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.58.Calavo Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVGW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calavo Growers Inc. go to 14.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Calavo Growers Inc. [CVGW]

There are presently around $555 million, or 78.40% of CVGW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVGW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,600,178, which is approximately -3.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,092,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.54 million in CVGW stocks shares; and STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $32.19 million in CVGW stock with ownership of nearly -2.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calavo Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Calavo Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:CVGW] by around 1,128,324 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 1,426,693 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 11,067,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,622,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVGW stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,155 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 541,485 shares during the same period.