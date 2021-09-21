Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] Revenue clocked in at $122.40 million, down -22.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE: BLND] price plunged by -0.06 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Blend to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, announced that Marc Greenberg, Head of Finance, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45pm ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same Web address for 10 days following the conference.

A sum of 1276660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 996.62K shares. Blend Labs Inc. shares reached a high of $16.35 and dropped to a low of $15.83 until finishing in the latest session at $16.10.

The one-year BLND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.69. The average equity rating for BLND stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLND shares is $23.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLND stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Blend Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Blend Labs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on BLND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blend Labs Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.89.

BLND Stock Performance Analysis:

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Blend Labs Inc. [BLND], while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Blend Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Blend Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.