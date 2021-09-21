Barclays lifts UiPath Inc. [PATH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] slipped around -2.39 points on Monday, while shares priced at $51.89 at the close of the session, down -4.40%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that UiPath Announces Keynotes and Event Activities to Inspire, Explore and Connect at FORWARD IV.

Two-day event will adhere to stringent COVID protocols for an engaging, “inside-out” experience and features speaking sessions with over 90 UiPath customers and partners.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced keynote addresses and breakout sessions taking place at FORWARD IV, the world’s most immersive gathering of automation experts.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 11417432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Summit Insights raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.95, while it was recorded at 53.90 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

There are presently around $8,222 million, or 57.20% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,377,090, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,875,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.24 million in PATH stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $588.04 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 158,457,421 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,457,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,457,421 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.