Baker Hughes Company [BKR] moved down -4.43: Why It’s Important

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] closed the trading session at $22.88 on 09/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.535, while the highest price level was $23.30. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Baker Hughes and C3 AI Deploy Enterprise AI Solutions at MEG Energy for Improved Efficiency of Thermal Production Operations.

MEG Energy has successfully deployed the BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) enterprise AI application BHC3 Production Optimization for maximizing upstream oil and gas production and recovery.

BHC3’s enterprise artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities add predictive intelligence at-scale to MEG Energy’s existing digital programs for production operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.74 percent and weekly performance of -6.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 10648283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $28 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 50.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.89, while it was recorded at 24.14 for the last single week of trading, and 22.53 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.25 and a Gross Margin at +18.03. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.01.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.48. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$180,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,277 million, or 91.40% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 267,746,937, which is approximately -14.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 86,187,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.88 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 4.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 103,189,888 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 93,978,821 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 820,201,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,017,370,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,405,984 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 10,365,351 shares during the same period.