Baidu Inc. [BIDU] is -28.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $154.50 on 09/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $152.52, while the highest price level was $158.59. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Baidu-Backed DeepWay Unveils Smart New Energy Heavy-Duty Truck to Automate Road Freight.

DeepWay, a Baidu-backed company, unveiled Xingtu, a smart new energy heavy-duty truck with a computing power of more than 500 TOPS and ultra-long-distance sensing capabilities of more than 1 kilometer. This announcement marks Baidu’s entry into the USD multi-trillion global freight market.

Powered by Baidu’s globally recognized AI technology stack and the Baidu Apollo autonomous driving platform, Xingtu is a prime example of the next generation vehicles we will see in the smart driving era. The first generation of Xingtu is designed to enable L3 self-driving on high-speed freight routes and achieve L4 capabilities on these same routes between 2024 and 2026.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.55 percent and weekly performance of -5.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 6904244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $251.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $332 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $264, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 333 to 286.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 76.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 17.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.73, while it was recorded at 159.70 for the last single week of trading, and 206.77 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 1.65%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,836 million, or 60.40% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,442,464, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,781,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.47 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

384 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 22,802,947 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 40,358,066 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 97,590,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,751,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,998,039 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 7,125,498 shares during the same period.