American International Group Inc. [AIG] Is Currently -1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.43%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that SIMON Welcomes AIG Life & Retirement to Annuities Platform.

Financial professionals can run powerful allocation analytics on AIG annuities in SIMON’s centralized Marketplace.

SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (SIMON) welcomes AIG Life & Retirement as the most recent carrier to join SIMON’s centralized Marketplace and premier platform for wealth managers. AIG Life & Retirement will have a broad selection of its annuities available on SIMON’s digital insurtech platform, which delivers a state-of-the-art product selection, analysis, and management experience to financial professionals and annuity wholesalers across the U.S.

Over the last 12 months, AIG stock rose by 90.18%. The one-year American International Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.1. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.98 billion, with 862.93 million shares outstanding and 854.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, AIG stock reached a trading volume of 7721464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $57.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 32.36.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.53, while it was recorded at 54.05 for the last single week of trading, and 46.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.17. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.07. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of -$132,178 per employee.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 31.70%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,343 million, or 92.10% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,502,196, which is approximately 0.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,159,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.57 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 30,299,178 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 38,263,796 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 708,132,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,695,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,972,714 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,034,210 shares during the same period.