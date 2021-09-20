Xos Inc. [XOS] fell -25.32% so far this year. What now?

Xos Inc. [NASDAQ: XOS] jumped around 0.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.52 at the close of the session, up 10.75%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Xos, Inc. Announces Filing of Form 8-K upon Closing of the Business Combination with NextGen Acquisition Corp (“NextGen”).

Xos, Inc. began trading on the Nasdaq on August 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol “XOS” after completing a merger with NextGen Acquisition Corp.

The completion of the business combination resulted in net proceeds of $216.7 million in cash (net of transaction costs and redemptions).

Xos Inc. stock is now -25.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XOS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.75 and lowest of $6.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.00, which means current price is +33.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 450.07K shares, XOS reached a trading volume of 3002109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xos Inc. [XOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xos Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 314.64.

How has XOS stock performed recently?

Xos Inc. [XOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, XOS shares dropped by -18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Xos Inc. [XOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading.

Xos Inc. [XOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Xos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Xos Inc. [XOS]

There are presently around $228 million, or 18.70% of XOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOS stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,832,378, which is approximately 124.156% of the company’s market cap and around 61.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 2,372,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.84 million in XOS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14.63 million in XOS stock with ownership of nearly 20.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Xos Inc. [NASDAQ:XOS] by around 9,556,168 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,072,734 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 17,684,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,312,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,453,011 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,941,106 shares during the same period.