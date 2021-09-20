why Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] gained 6.71% or 1.85 points to close at $29.44 with a heavy trading volume of 3163635 shares. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:.

Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2021, Fireside Chat at 12:40 pm Eastern Time (9:40 am Pacific Time).

It opened the trading session at $27.92, the shares rose to $29.53 and dropped to $27.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PACB points out that the company has recorded -11.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -289.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, PACB reached to a volume of 3163635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.89, while it was recorded at 28.26 for the last single week of trading, and 30.52 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.27.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -42.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.52. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of $71,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.80 and a Current Ratio set at 26.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

There are presently around $5,207 million, or 91.00% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,481,486, which is approximately -3.848% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,196,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.72 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $476.62 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly -1.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 21,788,520 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 11,718,586 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 143,375,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,882,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,090,672 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,216,992 shares during the same period.