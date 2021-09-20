why iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.40

iRhythm Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: IRTC] gained 6.23% on the last trading session, reaching $65.79 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2021 that iRhythm® Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer.

Accomplished MedTech Leader with Proven Track Record of Strategic, Operational and Financial Execution with High Growth Companies.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) (“iRhythm”), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, announced that Quentin Blackford has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of iRhythm and a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective October 4, 2021.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. represents 29.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.82 billion with the latest information. IRTC stock price has been found in the range of $60.50 to $65.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 468.31K shares, IRTC reached a trading volume of 1364670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRTC shares is $66.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for iRhythm Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iRhythm Technologies Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.72. With this latest performance, IRTC shares gained by 47.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.22 for iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.78, while it was recorded at 63.22 for the last single week of trading, and 116.51 for the last 200 days.

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

There are presently around $1,901 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRTC stocks are: SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,229,819, which is approximately 5.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,718,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.87 million in IRTC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.7 million in IRTC stock with ownership of nearly -8.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in iRhythm Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:IRTC] by around 8,990,863 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 12,022,290 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 7,878,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,891,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRTC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,610,602 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,983,378 shares during the same period.